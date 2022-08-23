Lil Wayne Stops Show After Blue Bandana Thrown At Him [Video]

Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing.

via: Rap-Up

The Young Money icon was performing at a concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday night when someone threw what appeared to be a blue bandana at him.

After the object flew across the stage, Wayne stopped the music before threatening to end his show.

“If a ni**a gon’ be throwing stuff at me, I ain’t gonna give you another song. I’ll get my ass right up out of this motherfu**er,” he told the crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. “It’s called respect. If a ni**a gon’ be throwing stuff at me, I will respect that person and get the f**k…”

But his fans weren’t about to let the unfortunate moment ruin their night and encouraged Weezy to go on with the show by chanting his name.

“If you know who that was that threw that shit, tell ’em I said f**k ’em and suck my motherfu**in’ dick,” Weezy said while addressing the unidentified culprit. “You lil’ pussy bitch. Throwing flags at me, n**a. That shit ain’t even real. F**k wrong with you?”

It’s unclear if the blue bandana was deliberate. Blue is the color of the Rollin 20s Crips. Wayne, who is rumored to have ties to the opposing Bloods gang, has repped the color red in the past.

A similar incident happened to Kid Cudi recently after water bottles were thrown at him while he was performing at Rolling Loud Miami, resulting in him walking offstage.

Wayne will head back to his hometown of New Orleans this weekend for the return of his Lil Weezyana Fest, which also features Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49.