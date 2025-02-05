Home > NEWS

Lil Wayne Officially Skipping Super Bowl, Reveals “Special” Announcement

BY: Walker

Published 10 minutes ago

Lil Wayne confirms that he will be absent from Super Bowl LIX, despite the big game taking place in his hometown of New Orleans.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Tha Carter III emcee took to social media, where he explained to fans that he wouldn’t be in New Orleans for the NFL‘s big game, but that there were great things on the way, saying, “Y’all know I’m not going to be there this week, which means I guess there’s a seat to fill. Shout out to New Orleans, but I’ve been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you Thursday, the 6th. Until then… I’m chillin’.”

While fans have speculated that the revelation could potentially be music-related, with Tha Carter VI in the works, no further details regarding Weezy’s surprise have been shared at this time. Regarding the big game in the Big Easy, the Hip-Hop legend previously addressed not performing at Super Bowl LIX and shared that he spoke directly with Kendrick Lamar, reassuring the artist that he has nothing but respect for him.

“For whatever reason, I believe it’s over my head. I don’t know why, period. Obviously I believe that it’s perfect…I do not know why,” he told Skip Bayless in December 2024, explaining why he wasn’t selected for the big show. “I’ve spoken to [Kendrick], and I wish him all the best and I told him he better kill it.”

“The person I am? I straight look at it like, ‘you ain’t there, you gotta get there.’ There’s things I can’t control. I want to get to the point where I’m undeniable. I want them to walk in there and have 10 other choices and whoever’s in charge says, ‘No, you have to go with him!’”

Kendrick Lamar is set to hit the stage for the Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday (Feb. 9). SZA is officially scheduled to appear as a guest during the performance, while there has been speculation that Ab-Soul and other TDE artists could show up, as well.

via: Vibe

