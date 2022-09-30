Lil Wayne Honored with Exhibit at National Museum of African American Music [Video]

Lil Wayne recently celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday (Sept. 27) and one gift will be pretty hard to top. The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) honored the rap icon with his very own exhibit.

via: HipHopDX

According to an official press release, the NMAAM in Nashville, Tennessee, will host an event for people to view artifacts provided by Weezy, such as his Grammy for Rap Album of the Year, his BET “I Am Hip-Hop” Award, a handwritten letter from Rikers Island and an original CD of his major label debut album, Tha Block Is Hot.

Students attending the exhibit will also hear a virtual speech from Lil Wayne as well as live music. There will also be an interactive portion of the exhibit where people can record themselves reciting Lil Wayne’s lyrics in a rap booth set up by the NMAAM.

Additionally, attendees will also be treated to a live-streamed lecture organized by a group of Vanderbilt professors. The live-streamed lecture will reflect on Weezy’s career delivered by professors Dr. Gillum Sharpley, Associate Chair of African American & Diaspora Studies, and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Centennial Chair and University Distinguished Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies.

“I’m very grateful to work with NMAAM and show students how Hip-Hop has been so influential on the culture,” Lil Wayne said in a statement. “Shout out to NMAAM for all the birthday love.”

H. Beecher Hicks III, president & CEO of NMAAM, added: “We are thrilled to honor and feature Lil Wayne and start our relationship with such a generous donation. On the heels of Mr. Carter expressing his interest in partnering with us, we found out that ten years ago, he became the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100, with 109 songs.”

The news of the exhibit comes just days after Lil Wayne received an outpouring of love on his 40th birthday from peers such as Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Cam’ron, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, NBA YoungBoy, DJ Khaled, Janet Jackson and more.

Lil Wayne also received 22 new platinum certifications on the same day as his birthday from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

WATCH: NMAAM's Celebration for @LilTunechi 40th Birthday. Event included an exhibit unveiling, a discussion with Vanderbilt professors, @MichaelEDyson and @scholaridentity, and a party with @yeahthats_true. Visit NMAAM to see the Lil Wayne exhibit now through 12/27. pic.twitter.com/V1rHjjfwI9 — the NMAAM (@theNMAAM) September 28, 2022