Lil Wayne Goes Off On Mark Cuban Amid Bizarre Online Beef [Photos + Video]

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Monday to troll Lil Wayne, who sat courtside on Sunday in Phoenix for the Suns’ Game 7 blowout loss to Luka Doncic and co.

On Tuesday, May 17, the rapper made use of his Twitter account to fire back at the Dallas Maverick owner, who trolled him following the Suns’ Game 7 blowout loss to the Mavs’ Luka Doncic and co.

The “Sucker for Pain” rapper wrote and deleted a tweet which read, “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me??” The hip-hop star went on to threaten, “I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho.”

Weezy then followed it up with a more subtle message. “Ya lil b***h it’s up.”

The back-and-forth between Wayne and Mark started after the former, who is a long-time friend and supporter of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, sat at the front-row-center during Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns match for Western Conference semifinals. During the series, Wayne took to Twitter to call the Texas team’s Luka a “ho,” which earned him backlash and trolls from the team’s fans.

Among those who responded to the insult was Mark as he threw the jab at the “How to Love” spitter with his own lyrics. “It’s a s**t show, put you front row,” so he wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of Weezy sitting front-row during the game. Mark obviously quoted Tunechi’s lyrics from his megahit “Uproar”.

Upon catching wind of the beef, some fans were amused with one of them calling it “the most random beef ever.” Another user commented, “Lil Wayne take sports so serious it’s crazy still love him.”

“Now Wayne .. how you start with him, he win with HIS clap back, now you mad & wanna tussle,” someone else opined. Echoing the sentiment, a person reminded Wayne that he “started it.” Meanwhile, one user thought that “Ppl extra sensitive about ball this year.”

