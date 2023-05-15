Lil Wayne Appears to Cut Show Short Over Audience's Underwhelming Reaction to Young Money Artists [Video]

Lil Wayne left fans puzzled after ending a concert mid-performance over the weekend.

As claimed by attendees on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere, Weezy cut his set short on Saturday due to the audience’s reaction to an intermission performance from several artists on his Young Money roster. The show, which took place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, served as the closing night of Wayne’s Welcome to Tha Carter tour.

“We ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” Weezy is seen saying in one clip. “We worked too hard for this shit. We worked way too hard. This is my motherfuckin’ artist Allan [Cubas], that was [Lil] Twist, that was Yaj [Kader]. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist. #wiltern #lilwayne pic.twitter.com/hB9u4DfHof — Empress (@HerNameIsEmpres) May 14, 2023

went to the lil wayne concert tonight. we waited 3 hours for him. then it was lit it was cool then he brought out some of his new artists along with lil twist they was whack. wayne got mad and canceled the show. im still in disbelief like he really did that. smh #lilwayne pic.twitter.com/KNNSAm4WqX — letmeborrow40dollas (@MarcusRealFunny) May 14, 2023

Complex has reached out to reps for Wayne, Young Money, and Live Nation for comment. This story may be updated.

The Welcome to Tha Carter tour kicked off back in April with a sold-out show in Minneapolis, marking Weezy’s first full tour in four years. From there, Weezy took the career-spanning set to venues in Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville Austin, San Francisco, and elsewhere.