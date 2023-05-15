  1. Home
Lil Wayne Appears to Cut Show Short Over Audience's Underwhelming Reaction to Young Money Artists [Video]

May 15, 2023 11:37 AM PST

Lil Wayne left fans puzzled after ending a concert mid-performance over the weekend.

via: Complex

As claimed by attendees on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere, Weezy cut his set short on Saturday due to the audience’s reaction to an intermission performance from several artists on his Young Money roster. The show, which took place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, served as the closing night of Wayne’s Welcome to Tha Carter tour.

“We ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks,” Weezy is seen saying in one clip. “We worked too hard for this shit. We worked way too hard. This is my motherfuckin’ artist Allan [Cubas], that was [Lil] Twist, that was Yaj [Kader]. We are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

Complex has reached out to reps for Wayne, Young Money, and Live Nation for comment. This story may be updated.

The Welcome to Tha Carter tour kicked off back in April with a sold-out show in Minneapolis, marking Weezy’s first full tour in four years. From there, Weezy took the career-spanning set to venues in Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville Austin, San Francisco, and elsewhere.

Tags:Lil WayneWelcome To Tha Carter Tour