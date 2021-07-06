Lil Uzi Vert’s Ex Brittany Byrd Accused The Rapper Of Abuse And Stalking

In the wake of his recent altercation with fellow musician Saint Jhn, Lil Uzi Vert has been accused of physical and mental abuse by his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd.

via: HighsNobiety

Lil Uzi Vert has been accused of hitting and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd. TMZ reports that Byrd filed a police report following the incident on Friday.

Byrd was reportedly dining with rapper SAINt JHN at West Hollywood’s Dialog Café, when Uzi arrived and confronted JHN, allegedly flashing his gun in the process and causing bystanders to flee. Bryd then approached Uzi when he allegedly put a gun to her stomach and then struck her.

Brittany Byrd’s manager spoke to The Shade Room, her details differing slightly from those reported by TMZ, alleging that JHN was not involved in the altercation and that Uzi pulled up to the café and confronted Byrd, punching her in the face multiple times and pointing a gun at her chest before fleeing. She also states that Byrd was hospitalized following the altercation.

At this point it’s in the authorities hands.