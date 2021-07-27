Lil Uzi Vert's Claim Of Planet Purchase Deemed A 'Fraud' [Photo + Video]

Two experts in the field of space law have debunked Lil Uzi Vert‘s supposed purchase of planet WASP-127b, calling the transaction “bogus.”

via: AceShowbiz

Frans Von der Dunk, a professor of Space Law at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, told Business Insider, “If someone sold him a planet or he thinks he own this planet in the normal sense of the word, it’s simply not true.” He simply noted, “It’s fraud.”

Supporting the statement, Ram Jakhu, the director of McGill’s Institute of Air and Space Law, said that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty specifically prohibits all nations and its citizens from claiming sovereignty over “outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies.” If an individual wants to “own” land from space, the closest item they can own is a mineral.

“You can give them your money, but it doesn’t mean anything,” he explained. “There will always be companies trying to sell you things. If they can make money off you, why wouldn’t they? But, that doesn’t mean it’s legally recognized.”

While both experts acknowledged there are companies that “sell” the naming rights to stars or plots of land on the moon, they have no legal value. The site additionally points out that if planets were ever legally sold to individuals, it would cost over a trillion dollars, a calculation based on an astrophysicist’s 2020 calculation of the Earth’s value at $5 quadrillion USD.

It was singer Grimes, who is also Elon Musk’s girlfriend, who first spilled the beans on Uzi’s alleged purchase of a planet. “Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet – just a heads up,” she tweeted on July 21, along with a picture of the supposed planet in question. She added that the documentation was “almost complete” and that the rapper would be the “[f]irst human to legally own a planet.”

Uzi later confirmed it by responding to Grimes’ tweet, “I tried 2 surprise everyone still working on it #neuralink.”

Apparently @LILUZIVERT owns this planet – just a heads up https://t.co/rcyQ2ts7Hj — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 22, 2021

In other Uzi news, he reimplanted his notorious pink forehead diamond piercing — which is rumored to be worth $24 million — and got a new tattoo. On his tongue.

Lil Uzi Vert put the diamond back in his forehead and got a new tattoo on his tongue??? pic.twitter.com/exBwuOBnLn — RapTV (@raptvcom) July 25, 2021