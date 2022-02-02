Lil Uzi Vert Raises Eyebrows by Saying He’s ‘Bleaching My Skin,’ [Photos]

In his first tweet of 2022, Lil Uzi Vert says he wants to bleach his skin, to the dismay of many of his fans.

“Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” he tweeted.

He warned his friends that he may be unrecognizable after the skin bleaching, which involves using chemical substances in an attempt to lighten the skin by reducing the melanin concentration.

“Oh yea announce I don’t know a person on earth @ all brain been itchy,” he wrote alongside the ghost emoji. “so if you know me and I reintroduce myself don’t get offended. Thank you so much signed Boop.”

He has seemingly started calling himself Boop, a nickname given to him by his grandmother. “Only thing I can remember is my grandma calls me Boop,” he added.

Uzi’s Twitter profile pic was of a young Michael Jackson before he changed it to dancehall star Vybz Kartel, two artists who were accused of bleaching their skin.

The Philly rapper has been known for his controversial looks. Last year, he had a pink diamond implanted in his forehead. The 11-carat gem cost a reported $24 million.

Meanwhile, Uzi has been working on his long-awaited Pink Tape. Just before Halloween, he dropped the single “Demon High.”

Lil Uzi Vert later started responding to fans who were calling his bluff about bleaching.

