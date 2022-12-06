Lil Uzi Vert Gives JT Rolls-Royce Cullinan for 30th Birthday [Photos + Video]

Lil Uzi Vert commemorated his girlfriend JT’s 30th birthday by gifting her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

via: Rap-Up

JT was overcome with emotion as Uzi presented her with the keys to her shiny new black ride, which costs upwards of $350,000.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, JT was seen giving her man a big hug as friends gathered around for the surprise presentation during her Comic-Con-themed birthday bash on Saturday night.

A generous Uzi also gave his boo a sparkly diamond ring, which she showed off on Instagram. “Uzi the goat,” she tweeted.

JT was also joined by her fellow City Girl Yung Miami, who iced her out with a new necklace, while Jeremih serenaded the birthday girl.

The next day, JT reflected on her “perfect” birthday celebration. “Like I had the time of my life last night,” she wrote, adding, “I’m still smiling.”

Uzi is known for his lavish gifts. Last year, he spent $50,000 to rent out Nickelodeon Studios Park for JT and surprised her with a McLaren. In return, JT bought Uzi a Benz and a BMW motorcycle for his 27th birthday.

The couple, who started dating in 2020, appears to be going strong despite breakup rumors. Just last month, JT tweeted “SINGLE!” before deleting the comment.