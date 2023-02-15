Lil Tjay Sparks Ice Spice Dating Rumors With Valentine's Gift [Video]

Social media users are now speculating that Bronx-bred rappers Ice Spice and Lil Tjay are dating.

via: Rap-Up

The “Munch” rapper and Lil Tjay are sparking romance rumors after he surprised her with a Richard Mille watch for Valentine’s Day. The jeweler, Benny Da Jeweler, revealed Tjay’s “six-figure” gift, an iced-out rose gold RM 005 timepiece with white band.

At the time, she had yet to even claim her lavish gift. “Ice Spice come pick up your gift,” Benny Da Jeweler said in his Instagram video.

While their relationship status remains unclear, the Bronx rappers did recently collaborate on Ice Spice’s song “Gangsta Boo” off her debut EP Like..?

In an interview with Apple Music, she opened up about her friendship with Tjay. “I made the song, and then I was just thinking who I would hear on it really,” she told Ebro Darden. “But I wanted it to be a real genuine collab. You feel me? We’ve been friends since last year, so I was just like, yeah, who better than him? We both from the Bronx.”

When asked if she’s looking for a “gangsta boo,” she responded, “I never been with a gangster,” adding, “But I like … good boys and girls.”

However, she claimed she wasn’t looking for love. “I just want to play…I be even having to struggle to find time for myself really. So, how I’m going to find time for somebody else?” she said. “Even for family and friends, and myself, I’m still like that little bit of time that I be having on the side is for them and me. Ni**as come last.”

Tjay is not the only one showing his affection for Ice Spice. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter North West drew a portrait of the rapper, which she shared on TikTok. The drawing even received Ice Spice’s stamp of approval.

“That was so cute,” she told E! News. “Shoutout to Northie. I love her.”