Lil Tjay Has Reportedly Been Banned From Madison Square Garden And All Of Its Properties

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Lil Tjay was seen spitting on a security guard during a stand-off with venue staff at a boxing event at Madison Square Garden.

The Bronx-bred rapper spewed a batch of juicy “hawk tuah” in a guard’s face during the WBO lightweight champion bout between Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk on Friday — and the world-renowned venue says he can’t come back!!!

Madison Square Garden tells TMZ … “Our policy is that patrons that engage in confrontational and disruptive behavior will be escorted out and banned from all MSG properties.”

Our sources inside the building tell us Tjay and his crew were pushing to get ringside without having the proper clearance to be in the VIP area.

We’re told when Tjay was informed they weren’t allowed, the “Trench Baby” rapper got physical and spit in the guard’s face — with multiple angles of the slimy skirmish caught on camera.

We reached out to Tjay … no word back yet, but he better fire up his Nets fandom because his Knicks games are done!!

via: TMZ

