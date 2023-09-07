Lil Rel Howery Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Dannella Lane During Beyoncé's Show: 'Love on Top' [Video]

Beyoncé’s birthday wasn’t the only occasion to celebrate at her concert on Monday!

via: BET

The Vacation Friends 2 star shared an endearing montage of the night, including a frame of him preparing for the proposal. During the clip, he removes the ring from the signature blue box, holds it in his hands, and gives it a smooch while en route to SoFi Stadium. His post also includes a fun moment of them dancing.

The highlight of the evening arrived when he dropped down on one knee.

Dannella Lane was shocked and caught off guard as the special moment flashed across the stadium’s jumbo screen as onlookers cheered. One concert-goer could be seen putting his hand on his chest as his jaw literally dropped during the proposal.

Following Lane’s “yes,” the author and speaker gave her soon-to-be hubby sweet hugs and kisses. The Rel alum also shared the joy of the moment on his Instagram account. “SHE SAID YES!!!! What a story lol,” Howery wrote in the caption.

Lane –who is the creator of the Class In Session radio station– showed off her diamond rock in her Story on the platform.

The stand-up comedian also opened up in another post on what inspired him to take things up a notch in their relationship. For him, it was all God.

“When God speaks to you and tells you, ‘It’s time,’ it’s time. So I went to Tiffany’s and grabbed the ring.”

He added, “I told the kids and had a discussion with them and some friends and family. Dannella, she had no idea.”