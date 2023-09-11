Lil Nas X’s Brother Says He Helped Him Come Out as Bisexual: ‘Helped Me Be Real With Myself'

Lil Nas X has been openly living his truth for several years now inspiring LGBTQ youth around the world to do the same — one of those being his own brother.

via Complex:

Born Montero Lamar Hill, the rapper’s new documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, had its world premiere screening on Saturday (Sept. 9) at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film focuses on X’s catapult to fame with viral hits such as “Old Town Road.” The doc also provides more insight on X’s coming out in 2019, which would later have an impact on his brother, Tamron Hill, who reveals in the doc that he came out as bisexual with the help of his famous sibling.

“My brother really opened doors for a lot of people,” says Hill in the film per Entertainment Weekly. “Yeah, he opened a door for me. What I mean by that, like, I’m not gay, though, you feel me? I’m bisexual. He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it.”

However, Hill’s coming out process did not come without obstacle as he was worried at first about losing relationships and other connections because of his sexual orientation. “If you fuck with me, you fuck with me. If you don’t, you don’t. Bye. Get out of my presence. I don’t need you,” Hill continued. “At the end of the day, people are going to fuck with who they fuck with, so stop trying to chase a friend. A friend is going to always be there.”

The documentary also features directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel following the “Industry Baby” rapper on his Long Live Montero Tour, hanging out with Madonna, and encountering protestors outside of his concert.

The premiere of the documentary in Toronto was initially delayed after festival organizers were informed of a bomb threat specifically targeting the 24-year-old rapper “for being a Black queer artist.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is expected to have a formal release date in the near future.

Good for him.