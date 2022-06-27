Lil Nas X Says BET Awards Added Santana and Billy Porter After Being Called Out

Lil Nas X says BET’s inclusion of Saucy Santana during the BET Awards pre-show and Billy Porter during the main event was purely performative in response to getting called out.

In a reply to someone on Twitter suggesting the inclusion of the two Black gay men means the BET Awards can’t homophobic, Lil Nas X clapped back.

Take a look at the now-deleted tweet captured by TSR below:

Ballroom on the BET Awards stage was nice to see — but considering none of the performers were promoted ahead of time it definitely felt like a last-minute PR stunt.