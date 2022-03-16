Lil Nas X Returns to Social Media After 3-Month Hiatus, Teases Collabs With NBA YoungBoy and Saucy Santana [Photos]

Lil Nas X is back.

via: Complex

“Why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?” X wrote in his first post on the platform since Dec. 6, referencing his creative lead-up to debut LP Montero, which spawned a viral video of him giving birth to the album. He followed the tweet by saying that similarly to his fans, he’s “so happy to be back on the internet.”

“i missed me so much,” he added.

Lil Nas X quickly retweeted a few rejoicing fans before teasing two unreleased tracks, asking his 7.5 million followers which he should drop first. One seems to be called “Late to the Party” and features YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and another is called “Down Souf Hoes” and features Saucy Santana.

“We finna fck the summer up,” Lil Nas wrote.

He also shared some pics, including “all the random hairstyles i’ve had over the last 4 months”:

The “That’s What I Want” artist’s return comes after fans expressed concern about his nearly four-month radio silence. This followed a series of since-deleted tweets that confirmed X had tested positive for COVID-19. “COVID really sucks,” he reportedly wrote. His Instagram only features one post, the Montero cover art, from Aug. 23.

Lil Nas X is gearing up to attend the 64th Grammy Awards in April, where he’s nominated for five categories including Album of the Year for Montero.

A social media break would do all of us some good.