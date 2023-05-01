Lil Nas X Goes Nearly Naked and Covered in Crystals at 2023 Met Gala [Photos]

Lil Nas X took a fashion risk at the 2023 Met Gala.

The artist wore nothing but a thong and platform booties with the rest of his body covered in silver body paint and rhinestones to transform into a cat.

And yes — his booty was out, proud, and silver as well.

via Page Six:

The jaw-dropping look was designed by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, who placed a whopping 5,000 stones and 218,784 round flatback Swarovski crystals on the star over the course of more than 10 hours before the big event, according to a press release from Swarovski and her representative.

“Lil Nas X approached this year’s Met Gala with a vision to create a beauty look that was as daring and transformative as his personality,” she said in the release.

“We incorporated over 5,000 crystals for the ultimate avante-garde style. The look is a celebration of self-expression and individuality while pushing the limits of traditional beauty standards.”

It was created in collaboration with Dior Men, with creative direction by Nicola Formichetti and long silver nails by Temeka Jackson.

YSL Beauty and Coree Moreno rounded out his glam squad, providing his makeup and hair respectively.

If he likes it, we love it.