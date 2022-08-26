Lil Nas X Challenges Beauty Standards as New YSL Beauté Ambassador [Photos]

Lil Nas X always has something going on and now he can add another item to the list: He’s the new US ambassador of high-end beauty brand Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

The rapper defied genre lines with his 2018 viral single “Old Town Road.” His music videos for singles like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” are provocative and game-changing, showing that not all rappers have to look or sound the same. Plus, his witty and humorous social media presence challenge the typical artist/influencer formula.

That defiant nature is a big part of the reason why the rapper exclusively tells Complex he was tapped to be the new U.S. ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. In partnership with the high-end beauty brand, Lil Nas X is flipping the beauty industry upside down by challenging norms and “fearless, boundary-pushing” expression.

The new campaign includes the debut of YSL Beauté’s newest lip icon: Rouge Pur Couture: The Bold, which the brand defines as “a couture high pigment lipstick for those who aren’t shy.” The campaign will also tease a snippet of Lil Nas X’s unreleased song, “My Little Baby.” When asked how it aligns with the new campaign, Lil Nas X said the song fittingly touches on themes of beauty and individuality. “I thought it would be great for YSL because it’s a song that touches on not wanting people to see your insecurities and your flaws, and this campaign is all about flipping that and embracing yourself however you want to express that,” he said.

Unfortunately, Lil Nas says fans will “have to wait a little while to hear the full version of the song.” But, over a brief conversation on Zoom, the rapper did drop some details about the campaign, his upcoming world tour, and new music.

