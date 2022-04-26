Lil Nas X Announces The ‘Long Live Montero Tour’ For 2022 [Video]

Lil Nas X is going on tour in support of his debut album Montero. The North American leg of the Long Live Montero Tour takes place in September and October.

Named for his debut album, Montero, the Long Live Montero Tour will likely see Lil Nas X perform his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hits, the album’s title track, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow. If the tour is anything like his iconic music videos, we are — perhaps quite literally — in for a hell of a show.

Presale for the show begins this Wednesday for CashApp cardholders, with general on-sale beginning Thursday.

Check out the trailer above and the full list of tour dates below.

09/06 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/15 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

09/18 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

09/20 — New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/01 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/03 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/04 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/08 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

11/09 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmelling Halle

11/10 — Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

11/12 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo

11/14 — Paris, France @ Zenith

11/15 — Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12

11/17 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club