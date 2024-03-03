Lil Meech Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ for His Father Big Meech to Be Released From Prison | lovebscott.com

In a recent interview, Lil Meech, the son of notorious drug kingpin Big Meech, shed light on the rumors surrounding his father’s possible early release from prison.

via: Complex

During a conversation with Shirley Ju on the red carpet of the season three premiere of BMF, Lil Meech, who plays Big Meech in the show, explained that his father received an adjustment to his sentence that’ll allow him to be released soon. According to the actor, the family may throw a huge party for Big Meech.

“Yes, he just got granted a new two-point reduction,” he said. “I can’t wait. I don’t know. Hopefully, we have the biggest party ever, but we definitely want to make up that time that we missed together. We missed a lot of time growing up. You know I miss my father growing up.”

asked Lil Meech about his father Big Meech coming home soon??? pic.twitter.com/y2xvCnrZ9K — Shirley Ju (@shirju) March 1, 2024

According to The Detroit News, the Black Mafia Family co-founder may be released from prison by 2025. He was initially given a 30-year sentence back in 2008 but later had it reduced to 20 years. Big Meech has been incarcerated since his son was only five years old.

Brittany K. Barnett, Big Meech’s attorney, was able to have 32 months removed from his sentencing due to Amendment 821 of the United States Criminal Code. His rehabilitation since being found guilty of drug trafficking and money laundering played a huge role in his sentence getting reduced.

Lil Meech shared various posts on his Instagram Story that highlighted his father’s possible release from prison.