Lil Meech Responds To Woman Who Dm'd Summer Walker Claiming He Got Her Pregnant [Photos]

It seems like Lil Meech and Summer Walker are in that celebrity relationship phase where everyone praying for their downfall. Recently, the two shook off claims that Meech cheated on Summer, which came from a woman who alleged that he gave her his chain.

New York City-based model Tiffany Marie — who goes by @tiffanythegoddess__ on Instagram — hit up the “Girls Need Love” singer on Wednesday (July 5) to break the alleged bad news.

“Hey girl, I just wanted to come to you woman to woman before I go to the blogs,” Tiffany wrote to Summer in her Instagram DM. “Me and Meech have been seeing each other first the past four months and now I am pregnant. He blocked me on social media so I can’t even reach him and he changed his phone number. So maybe you can relay the message since he decided to ghost me.”

Summer Walker replied by demanding proof before calling her “sick” and telling her not to hit her up anymore — to which Tiffany responded by providing a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

That’s what prompted Lil Meech to take to Summer’s Instagram to respond to Tiffany. “Bitch, why are you lying,” he wrote. “This meech. You don’t know me. Stop playing before I have somebody at your job.”

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Lil Meech has been accused of cheating on Summer Walker. Last month, when cheating rumors first surfaced around her BMF boyfriend, the “Karma” singer made clear that she “wasn’t going anywhere.”

The actor hopped into the comments section of The Shade Room‘s Instagram page to blast the outlet for reporting on his relationship woes.

“Y’all need help and will believe anything,” he wrote. “Summer ain’t going no where [sic], so everybody can go back to their fucked up lies, and keep hatin’ — we on vacation.”

Summer, too, took to her Instagram stories to blast the outlet. “There’s a million more things y’all could be worried about than me & this man,” she wrote. “It’s been like 3 days now, let’s hang it TF up. [laughing face emoji]”

But Anisa Ali Abdu, who is rumored to be Lil Meech’s “side piece,” also weighed in on the controversy. “I can’t waaaaaaaaaaaaait until the truth comes out and some of y’all feel stupid AF!” she wrote in her own Instagram stories. “Keep talking bare nonsense on me like you know TF is good.”

The more messy DMs between Ali Abdu and Lil Meech came to light last month, and reportedly, Lil Meech asked Anitta to “make a story saying we homies and u was with my homeboy that night. Please.”