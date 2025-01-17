Lil’ Kim Claps Back at Haters, Insists L.A. Needs Monsoon to Wipe Out Fires

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Lil’ Kim isn’t backing down.

The 50-year-old rapper started off the controversy on Tuesday when she wished for a ‘monsoon’ to descend on Souther California to put out the blaze.

But her most pedantic fans criticized her for seemingly simplifying the effects of a monsoon, which would likely make the situation even worse in that fantasy scenario.

Kim — real name: Kimberly Denise Jones — was undeterred, though, and she shared doubled down on her prayers in posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

At least 25 people have died as a result of the fires to date, and at least 31 people are currently missing. Nearly 200,000 people had to be evacuated at the height of the crisis, though many have since been able to return home as firefighters have helped to contain the major fires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

‘Been sending strong prayers for LA and everyone affected by the fires. This is heartbreaking,’ Kim wrote on Instagram and X on Tuesday. ‘I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA.’

She was swiftly swarmed by critical posts from fans who may have seen the opportunity for an easy dunk.

‘Surviving the LA fires just to die in the Lil Kim monsoon :(,’ joked one person who quoted her original post.

Another person replied that ‘ending one natural disaster with another one is crazy.’

‘That’s not the best answer maybe…’ read another fan’s lecturing post, which included a shot of Kieran Culkin from Succession.

Another person posted a humorous sports news screenshot with the chyron: ‘This a good move by LA?’

‘Idk about a monsoon, an end to the fire would’ve been just fine mama,’ added another fan.

Kim returned with multiple posts on X on Thursday to clap back at critics who seemed concerned that her prayers for a monsoon could potentially be answered.

She tried to tell them off by emphasizing that a monsoon would bring plenty of rain to hopefully extinguish all the flames.

What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting… — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 16, 2025

‘What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain — so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain?’ Kim wrote. ‘I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this.’

A minute later she added another post featuring a Google-supplied definition of a monsoon.

Kim appeared to have highlighted part of the definition describing a monsoon as ‘a seasons shift in wind direction that can cause extreme wet or dry weather.’

Part of the complains about Kim’s fantasy monsoon were that the high winds that accompany the weather pattern could spread burning embers miles around the massive city, potentially making the situation even worse.

And rain would be welcome in the draught-stricken area, particularly if it helped tame the flames, the kind of intense rainfall that would accompany a monsoon could lead to mudslides at the best of times, and the risk would be particularly elevated in burned-out areas.

Significant rain would also increase the risk of spreading toxic chemicals released when houses and buildings burned to the ground.

