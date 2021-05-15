Lil Durk and Lil Baby Push Back ‘Voice of the Heroes’ Release Date for DMX [Photo]

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s upcoming joint album, Voice Of The Heroes, was due for a May 28 release date, the duo reportedly chose to delay it in respect to DMX.

via: Revolt

Swizz Beatz shared an update on their album during a DMX listening event held on Zoom Thursday, May 13.

According to HipHopDX, before the listening session ended, Swizz mentioned that Lil Durk and Lil Baby pushed back the release of their joint-album Voice of the Heroes out of respect for DMX.

Swizz’ announcement arrives after both Baby and Durk teased their release date in Instagram posts on Monday. “How does Voice of the Heroes dropping on May 28 sound?” Baby asked in the caption of his IG post. Duel shared a similar, more straightforward caption on Instagram, “The voice of the hero’s may28th what y’all think….. @lilbaby,” Durk wrote.

It’s been nearly two months since the “Bigger Picture” rapper revealed to MTV News that he and Durkio have been “locked in every night.”

“God damn, that’s the new one. We coming. Me and [Lil] Durk dropping an album, fa sho,” Baby said at the time. “When it comes to that street shit, the streets is like, we the voices and the heroes of this shit. You know what I’m saying? Kids look at us like heroes. I know they look at me like one and [Lil] Durk, too. That nigga been holding it down for a minute.”

“We gotta go both ways,” the “My Turn rapper added. “We got songs where we’re just bars, we got songs where…you know, the vibe. We got songs with other people that’s just remakes of other songs. It’s gon’ be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”

In the meantime, fans can watch the action-packed music video to the dynamic duo’s latest collaboration “EVERY CHANCE I GET.”

It’s unclear when Voice of the Heroes will officially be released.