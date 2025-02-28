Lil Baby’s Lawyers Blast Atlanta PD for Tying Rapper to Teen Murders

BY: Walker Published 39 minutes ago

Lawyers for Lil Baby are firing back at the Atlanta Police Department, claiming the rapper has absolutely nothing to do with last year’s gang-related murders of two teen boys.

The push back comes after Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Maj. Ralph Woolfolk suggested that a music video shoot he held last summer contributed to the deaths of two 13-year-old boys. At a press conference Wednesday, Woolfolk described the event as a “cowardly act” and alleged that the rapper filmed in a location he “knew he should not have been.”

According to Atlanta police, a shooting occurred during Lil Baby’s music video shoot in May 2024, leaving three men injured. Authorities say the incident fueled ongoing tensions between two rival gangs—4PF (Four Pockets Full) and OMF (Only My Family)—and led to multiple homicides and aggravated assaults in the months that followed. Among the victims were 13-year-olds Lamon Fremon and JaKody Davis, who were shot and killed on July 2, 2024. An 11-year-old, Dontavious Davis, was also wounded in the same attack.

Quiyontay Sanders, Richard Hollis, Reginald Thomas, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford, and Ali Caldwell—have been arrested in connection to the July 2 fatal shooting. Their arrest warrants reportedly name Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, and claim he is the leader of OMF, which authorities describe as a subset of the “hyperviolent” Goodfellas street gang.

Lil Baby, who is preparing for his WHAM World Tour set to begin in June, initially responded via Instagram late Thursday night by thanking fans for their support and warning them against believing “fake news.”

On Friday, his attorneys, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg, sent a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta, calling the police statements “complete and total nonsense.”

“The part of the press conference on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department that made an obvious reference to Dominique Jones was complete and total nonsense,” the statement read. “To say that he couldn’t shoot a music video in his hometown, a place that he loves and has continued to uplift, is disgraceful. Even more, the location for a major music video shoot is a decision made by a professional team and is not a decision made by any individual.”

The attorneys further criticized the police, calling their statements “unprofessional, unethical, and shameful.” They emphasized that Lil Baby had no involvement in the crimes and is deeply affected by the tragedy. “Dominique is devastated about the situation because those children came from the same neighborhood he did, and he will continue to build up his community in any way he can.”

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

Drew Findling

Marissa Goldberg

Findling Law Firm

Attorneys for Dominique Jones

via: FOX5 Atlanta