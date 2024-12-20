Lil Baby Says Losing $8 Million in One Day Made Him Quit Gambling

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Lil Baby loves gambling. Whether that be on betting on himself in his career, cards or rolling dice, the Atlanta rapper is always down to play the odds.

Baby recently revealed he once lost nearly $9 million during a gambling spree that lasted 40 hours straight. The rapper shared the wild story on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast, even joking about the extreme measures he took to stop himself from gambling afterward.

When Yachty asked about the most money he’s ever lost, Baby didn’t hold back. “Eight million dollars,” he said. “One day, probably like 40 hours. 40 hours straight, I lost like, $8 million, $9 million. I made myself stop gambling. I had [Fanatics founder] Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino, ’cause I just do sh*t.”

This isn’t the first time Lil Baby has opened up about his gambling habits. During an interview on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, he talked about a night out with Drake, Meek Mill, James Harden, and Rubin where gambling took center stage. Reflecting on the ups and downs, Baby said, “They say you gonna lose more than you gonna win, but over time, you can’t even remember, though. That’s the crazy part. I just feel like, if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not. I win all the time. I lose all the time, too.”

Despite his past losses, Lil Baby is in good spirits. In his conversation with Yachty, he shared that he’s currently happier than ever, discussed Young Thug’s potential release from jail, and hyped up his upcoming album, WHAM (Who Hard as Me), set to drop January 3, 2025. The project is expected to feature a collaboration with Young Thug. Fans can catch the full interview with Lil Yachty to hear more.

