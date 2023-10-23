Lil Baby Responds After Alleged Gay Sex Tape Goes Viral [Photo]

No, that isn’t Lil Baby in the video you saw … so says the rapper himself.

Lil Baby has confronted the rumors that he appears in a newly-surfaced gay sex tape, dismissing it as the work of “sick” clout-chasers going to extreme lengths to drag his name through the mud.

The Atlanta rapper became a trending topic on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (October 22) after an explicit video of a man performing oral sex on another man began circulating.

Some claimed that the man performing the act resembled Baby, while the video itself was plastered by captions that mentioned him by name, such as: “Nooo lil baby [shocked face emojis]” and “Not lil baby getting wild.”

After the graphic footage went viral, sparking a flood of both shocked reactions and jokes at Lil Baby’s expense on social media, the My Turn hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

“Y’all gotta stop using my name and likeness when y’all get bored, then the extremes mfs go to for clout is sick [angry face emojis]!! Ain’t no mystery in my history on NO LEVEL,” he wrote.

“This my last time addressing any kind of dumb ass click bait. Tf is wrong wit y’all [facepalm emoji]. No flaws, no cap in my raps.”

