Lil Baby Now Has His Own Day In His Hometown Of Atlanta Thanks To A Proclamation From The City [Photo]

Lil Baby has become one of Atlanta rap’s brightest rising stars in recent years.

The 4PF rapper was honored with his own day in the city on Sunday (November 13), with the date now being officially recognized as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day going forward.

The 27-year-old hitmaker, who was born and raised in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood, received a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council at a special ceremony on Sunday.

The proclamation cited Lil Baby’s successful Hip Hop career and impact as a “musical ambassador” for Atlanta, as well as his “generous” philanthropic efforts, including the launch of his Four the People Foundation.

The My Turn rapper has continually given back to his local community through his foundation, from starting a $100,000 scholarship fund at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School, to pledging $1.5 million of the proceeds from his 2020 hit “The Bigger Picture” to underserved neighborhoods.

“November 13th Is Officially Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones Day In Atlanta !! Thank You,” Lil Baby wrote on Instagram while sharing several photos from the ceremony.

Fellow Atlanta rapper Ludacris and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young were among those who congratulated Baby in the comments section.

Lil Baby joined rap peers such as fellow Atlanta natives Gunna and Lil Nas X, Nas, and Travis Scott in being honored by his hometown.