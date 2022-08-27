Lil Baby Gives James Harden $250,000 as a Birthday Gift [Video]

Lil Baby was evidently feeling very generous when he gifted friend and NBA player James Harden $250,000 for his birthday this weekend.

On Friday, Harden turned 33. He celebrated his birthday by inviting some friends to join him on a yacht. A video circulating social media shows him receiving a (fake?) birthday cake and throwing it into the ocean.

Travis Scott, Future, Kevin Durant, and Trae Young were among the guests.

Lil Baby and Harden have been homies for quite some time. Harden was an executive producer on The Voice of the Heroes, the joint album with Lil Durk. Baby has also supported Harden by attending a couple of Brooklyn Nets games.

So, Baby had to give him the biggest gift to show his appreciation. In the clip below, you can watch Baby sing Harden happy birthday and give him a suitcase reportedly filled with $250,000.

Over the summer, Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have been his new home after getting traded from the Nets to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”

