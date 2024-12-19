Lil Baby Didn’t Love Being Mentioned By Kendrick Lamar On His Hit Drake Diss ‘Not Like Us’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

At one point on “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar drops a bunch of Drake-related names, rapping, “You called Future when you didn’t see the club / Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up / 21 gave you false street cred / Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head / Quavo said you can be from Northside / 2 Chainz say you good, but he lied.”

It turns out Lil Baby didn’t love getting dragged into the beef.

In a recent interview, Baby discussed the widely talked-about Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rivalry. “I’m not really into that side of hip-hop,” Lil Baby explained.

Lil Baby didn't like that Kendrick mentioned him on 'Not Like Us' "I ain't really into like that side of Hip-Hop… if you and him [Drake] was arguing why the hell you gotta say me, you know?" Kendrick Lamar on Not Like Us:

In response to the mention, the Atlanta rapper expressed, “I don’t really… You know. [Me and Drake have a] great relationship. Great relationship. It’s just with any situation, like, if you and him was arguing, why the hell you gon’ say me, you know? I don’t be having nothing to do with it. […] To me, like, rap and s**t be my work. It’s, like, I don’t want that type of s**t at work. Even with you saying, like, ‘What’s your relationship with Gunna?’ I ain’t in it for that type of s**t, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t on that.”