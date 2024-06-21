Lifetime Sets Summer Series ‘Outrageous Love With Nene Leakes’ | lovebscott.com

The series will “highlight the ups and downs” of couples’ love lives, with commentary by Leakes.

Lifetime is expanding its programming slate this summer with two new caught-on-camera clip shows led by Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes.

Leakes will appear in Outrageous Love, premiering on July 1st at 10 p.m. ET. The show will highlight the ups and downs of couples’ love lives with commentary by Leakes, who will also draw from her life experiences to give additional insight.

Leakes was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which premiered in 2008. In her 11-season tenure on the lifestyle series, Leakes created many meme-able moments and one-liners like “Oh, not a white refrigerator,” “I said, what I said,” “So nasty, and so rude,” and many more.

via: Deadline