LiAngelo Ball Blamed for Lions Loss After His Performance Of ‘Tweaker’ During Playoff Game

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

As a member of the notorious Ball Family and a former NBA player, G3 (better known as LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball) is used to receiving criticism. However, following the success of his latest single, “Tweaker,” things have only intensified.

Yesterday (January 18), LiAngelo Ball had his debut performance the viral track during the Detroit Lions versus the Washington Commanders playoff game (viewable here). Unfortunately, it does not appear Ball received the reaction he might have hoped for.

Didn’t have Gelo on my NFC Divisional bingo card pic.twitter.com/5bCFDsKvnB — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 19, 2025

The performance was a departure from the normal proceedings of a Lions game at Ford Field, and the team’s performance was also uncharacteristic.

Among the masses to blame Ball was Grammy Award-nominated rapper and newfound sports analyst Cam’ron, who left a NSFW voice memo to the Lions on Instagram. In the brief rant, Cam’ron told the Lions they were better off getting a Detroit-based artist like Big Sean or Eminem to grace the field.

Cam'ron really out here blaming Gelo for the Lions loss ? pic.twitter.com/5qt5otGMMm — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 19, 2025

Boston-based sports radio personality Kendra Middleton said the Lions were “doomed” once they let Ball perform.

The Lions were doomed after they let Gelo perform let’s be real — Kendra Middleton (@KenniMiddleton) January 19, 2025

Ball performed before the Lions game because his song “Tweaker” has become a sensation over the past few weeks.

After a snippet of the song went viral on TikTok, the full song quickly accumulated plays across streaming services and took the sports world by storm. Among those in sports who embraced the song were the Lions, who played the song in the locker room to celebrate their Week 18 victory over the Vikings.

It’s a party in the locker room #OnePride pic.twitter.com/bdDtBS2lMW — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) January 6, 2025

With several weeks until G3’s scheduled performance at Rolling Loud California 2025, he has plenty of time to work to sharpen his show and shut any remaining haters down.