Science fiction has always been a genre that explores new worlds and possibilities, and increasingly, it is also championing diverse representations of identity. LGBTQIA+ characters contribute notably to the genre, bringing unique experiences and perspectives to their stories.

Here’s a look at LGBTQIA+ sci-fi characters who have made impactful contributions, breaking barriers and enhancing the fictional genre.

1. Jadzia Dax

Jadzia Dax from “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” has become a beloved icon for LGBTQIA+ viewers. As a Trill, Jadzia’s complex character navigates life with a symbiont that carries the memories and experiences of previous hosts, adding layers to her identity. Her relationships with men and women, including her romantic involvement with Kira Nerys, challenged traditional television norms when featured in the “Star Trek” universe.

2. Missy (The Mistress)

Missy, the female incarnation of the Master, brings a complex and nuanced portrayal of a queer character in the “Doctor Who” universe. Her flirtatious interactions and ambiguous relationships add depth to her villainous role.

3. Nomi Marks

Jamie Clayton plays Nomi Marks, a transgender woman and one of the central characters in Netflix’s “Sense8.” Her storyline centers around her complicated relationship with her family and her difficulty balancing her newfound powers and evolving identity.

“There’s so much more to Nomi than her transition, her trans-ness,” Jamie told After Ellen. “And it’s really funny to me that, for a show that has all the diversity that Sense8 has, and how excited everybody is about the diversity and the global scale.”

4. Paul (The Robot)

Paul, an alien who escapes from government captivity, is a charming and witty character who is implied to be gay. His open-mindedness and humor contribute to the film’s exploration of freedom and individuality. Throughout the film, Paul, who has been living in hiding for decades, casually mentions his past relationships and sexual orientation, hinting at his queerness.

5. Albus Dumbledore

Famed “Harry Potter” character Albus Dumbledore’s sexuality was confirmed by J.K. Rowling in 2007. His representation as a wise and influential gay character offers a significant, albeit posthumous, impact on science fiction and fantasy narratives.

“I always thought of Dumbledore as gay,” J.K. admitted while speaking at Carnegie Hall (via TIME). Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, which added to his horror when he showed himself to be what he was.”

6. B’Elanna Torres

B’Elanna Torres, a half-Klingon, half-human character, is notable for her bisexuality, which is acknowledged in the series. Roxann Dawson, who played B’Elanna, was a groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ icon. Her struggle with her identity is played out throughout the series, as she has tense relationships with Kathryn Janeway and Chakotay.

7. Leela

Leela is a strong, independent character who navigates her role in a futuristic world with a complex relationship history. Her bisexuality, while not always central, is part of the diverse character landscape in “Futurama” — although the series primarily focuses on her role as the ship’s captain. However, throughout the series, Leela’s relationships and flirty interactions hint at her bisexuality.

Who is your favorite LGBTQIA+ sci-fi character(s)? Let’s chat in the comment section below.