Since 1991, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund has fought to increase LGBTQIA+ representation in U.S. politics. The organization, founded by activists Vic Basile and William Waybourn, was inspired by the success of EMILY’s List in supporting women candidates. Recognizing the need for LGBTQIA+ voices in public office, the Victory Fund set out to endorse and support openly LGBTQIA+ individuals running for government positions.

During its first election cycle, the Victory Fund endorsed 12 candidates, six of whom won their races. Over the years, the Victory Fund has expanded its reach. In the 2018 midterm elections, aka the “Rainbow Wave,” over 600 LGBTQIA+ political candidates ran for office, with 244 securing victories. This surge included Jared Polis of Colorado, who became the first openly gay man elected as a U.S. governor, and Sharice Davids of Kansas, one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress and the first LGBTQIA+ person to represent Kansas at the federal level.

Throughout its history, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund has remained committed to increasing the number of openly LGBTQIA+ officials in public office. Supporters can also get involved at the grassroots level. For those looking to back the Victory Fund or LGBTQIA+ political candidates, here are five ways to help.

7 Ways to Support the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund

1. Show support by donating to the Victory Fund.

Financial contributions help identify, train, and support LGBTQIA+ candidates nationwide. Donations can be made directly through the Victory Fund’s website. Supporters can also contribute through ACH transfers or stock gifts. Contact the Victory Fund directly to learn more about these options.

2. Sign up to join the official Victory Caucus.

By contributing $35 or more or setting up a monthly donation of at least $3, supporters become Victory Caucus Members — joining a community committed to advancing LGBTQIA+ representation.

3. Attend events to help stay connected with the Victory Fund.

Participate in events like the San Diego Champagne Brunch on May 18 to connect with leaders and other supporters. You can also offer your time and skills by volunteering at Victory Fund events. Volunteers must be 18 or older and can sign up through the organization’s website.

4. Support LGBTQIA+ candidates by contributing to the Victory Fund PAC.

Support the political action committee dedicated to electing pro-equality candidates to the U.S. House and Senate by making a financial contribution.

5. Join the Victory Campaign Board

The Victory Campaign Board (VCB) is a national assembly of community leaders that works to increase the number of LGBTQIA+ individuals elected to public office. You can get more involved by joining this group of community leaders who help amplify LGBTQIA+ voices. Their responsibilities include recruiting qualified LGBTQIA+ candidates to run for office and providing the necessary financial resources to support their campaigns

By providing strategic and financial support to candidates, the Victory Fund continues to encourage LGBTQIA+ folks to run for office. Supporting these activities and individuals can play a crucial role in advancing representation and equality in government.

