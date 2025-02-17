LeToya Luckett Addresses Pregnancy Speculation Following Valentine’s Day Post [Photo]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 12 minutes ago

After fans speculated she was pregnant due to an Instagram post, the singer asked them to cease the rumors, disclosing that she “can’t have anymore kids.”

LeToya Luckett is setting the record straight.

The singer-actress responded to a fan over the weekend who speculated she was pregnant after sharing a set of photos in a form-fitting dress.

Luckett — who posted photos of her Valentine’s Day weekend celebration with husband Taleo Coles, which included a trip to Las Vegas to see New Edition live — felt the need to weigh in after a few people made comments about her stomach, including one who wrote, “Yes!!!!! Baby bump!”

“No man lol!” she replied. “Gonna pin this so we don’t have to revisit again. I ate dinner. After having kids. Its ‘called a fupa.”

Luckett, who shares children Gianna and Tysun with ex-husband Tommicus Walker, also shared where she stands on kids in the future, telling her followers in another pinned comment, “I can’t have anymore kids ?????. We will not be having anymore kids. Unless by surrogacy. We’re ok with that. Sorry to disappoint. Thanks for all the well wishes. ??.”

Additionally, the 43-year-old former Destiny’s Child member had a word of advice for those making comments about her body in the first place, adding, “lol y’all are too funny! With love, can we PLEASE stop assuming women are preggo because their stomach ain’t flat? Especially ones who’ve pushed out some kids. ??? carry on ?.”

Luckett, who married Coles in July, opened up about her relationship during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show last February, where she gushed over her now-husband.

“I will say that, daily, I am spoiled with kindness,” she said of the treatment she’s received from the Virginia-based entrepreneur. “I am spoiled with peace. I am spoiled with support. I am spoiled with consistency, love — and I had to give it to myself first — but the fact that God saw fit to put it in the form of a man, I won’t complain.”

Of the pair’s love story, Luckett told ESSENCE in an exclusive celebrating her wedding day: “I feel like our story is one of hope. For the single moms who might doubt that love and a blended family are possible, I hope our journey shows them that it’s never too late to find happiness and build something beautiful.”

via: TooFab