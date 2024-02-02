Lenny Kravitz on His Enduring Love for Lisa Bonet: 'The Love Doesn't Leave You'

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet may very well be the friendliest exes ever.

via: Complex

In a new cover story for People, the 59-year-old describes how he and his ex-wife, 56, remain as close as ever.

“I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was, and everything that came together,” he told the magazine.

The two met in 1985 at a New Edition concert and were immediately drawn to each other. They started dating and she soon inspired Kravitz’s debut album, Let Love Rule.

“I had moved in with Lisa, brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb. I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting,” the singer said of his locs. “Lisa was like, ‘Keep it. It looks good.’”

Being married to a beloved star of The Cosby Show and A Different World, the media gave Kravitz the nickname “Mr. Bonet.” But he soon found his own fame, often being portrayed as a sex symbol.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, this is sexy.’ I was just living and doing,” he said. “I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn’t paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music.”

The pair had their only child together, Zoë Kravitz, in 1988. “We had our own groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoë’s mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love, and spirit,” Lenny reflected.

Those same ideas informed his forthcoming album, Blue Electric Light, which he describes as “positive energy, God, spirit, light.”

Kravitz and Bonet were married for five years, divorcing in 1993. They worked hard to make sure they never lost their connection.

“The love doesn’t leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life,” he said. “We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience.”