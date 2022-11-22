Lenny Hochstein Demands NBCUniversal Release Estranged Wife Lisa’s ‘RHOM’ Compensation Information

Lenny Hochstein is demanding that NBCUniversal hand over all documentation relating to his estranged wife Lisa Hochstein’s salary for “The Real Housewives of Miami” from Jan. 1, 2012 until now.

via Page Six:

Lenny previously claimed Lisa receives $30,000 per episode of the reality show.

The latest documents, filed by Lenny’s attorney on Monday amid the Hochsteins’ divorce battle, also request the media conglomerate turn over all information relating to “the anticipated, offered or future employment, engagement and/or retention” of Lisa by NBCUniversal and any of its subsidiaries.

Peacock, the streaming service on which “RHOM” currently airs, has to turn over all of its files relating to Lisa’s employment by Dec. 20, 2022, the documents state.

A rep for NBCUniversal declined to comment.

The plastic surgeon’s request comes after Lisa filed a second request for temporary support after she was allegedly unable to buy her kids diapers or food because Lenny had cut off her access to his American Express credit card.

Lisa, 40, and Lenny, 56, share two children: son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.

“[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support,” Lisa’s documents alleged.

The reality TV star also claimed that while she has been unable to provide for her children without the necessary financial assistance, Lenny threw a $100,000 Halloween bash. She, however, claims she had to take their kids trick-or-treating in an Uber after he removed her access to “all vehicles.”

“[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?” read the documents.

Lisa requested the court have Lenny maintain the “reasonable financial status quo,” establish temporary support and award attorneys’ fees. A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Page Six broke the news in May that Lenny was filing for divorce from Lisa after 12 years of marriage. He has moved on with model Katharina Mazepa.

Oh, you know Lenny isn’t about to play any games with Lisa and this divorce. He barely liked her even when they were married, from what we saw.