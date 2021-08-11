LeBron James Says Drake "Ain't F'n Around" on 'Certified Lover Boy’ it's Coming Soon [Photo + Video]

LeBron James has put his A&R hat back and is letting fans know that Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is coming soon.

via: Hot97

LeBron shared an updated on CLB via his Instagram. He wrote, “CLB [heart emoji] coming soon people!! My brother ain’t fn around! [owl emoji] @champagnepapi.”

Drake gave Lebron’s update the stamp of approval by reposting the message to his own Stories, adding a laughing emoji, a grimacing face, a sighing man, and an emoji with steam coming from its nose.’

During an appearance on Sound 42’s “Fry Yiy Friday” on SiriusXM last month, Drake announced that the album was finally finished, but he has yet to reveal a release date. “Album’s cooked. Looking forward to delivering it to you,” he told fans. “Certified Lover Boy on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way.”

Roommates, according to Lebron James, we MIGHT be a step closer to getting ‘Certified Lover Boy’ from Drake ? pic.twitter.com/mpq37HU7pm — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 10, 2021

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/tYrZWaBGTH — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 10, 2021

Drake and James, along with Maverick Carter, are teaming to executive produce Black Ice, a documentary about the game of hockey and the marginalization of Black hockey players.