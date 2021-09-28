LeBron James Reveals He Got Vaccinated Because it was “Best Suited” for His Family and Friends [Video]

NBA superstar LeBron James confirmed Tuesday he received the Covid-19 vaccine, months after being initially skeptical of it.

via: Revolt

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” he said. “After doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.” The basketball star then explained that it is not his duty to encourage other players to make the same decision.

“You have to do what’s best for your family,” James continued. “So, I know what I did for me and my family. I know some of my friends and what they did for their families … But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and things that they want to do, I don’t feel like that — that’s not my job.”

“We’re talkin’ about individuals’ bodies,” he added. “We’re not talkin’ about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality…”

Although James is vaccinated, there are players in the NBA who haven’t been so quick to get the shot. While speaking to reporters at the Washington Wizards’ media day, Bradley Beal questioned the purpose of the vaccine if contracting COVID-19 is still possible.

“I would like an explanation to people with vaccines, why are they still getting COVID?” he asked. “If that’s something we’re supposed to highly be protected from, that’s funny that it only reduces your chances of going to the hospital. It doesn’t eliminate anyone from getting COVID.”

Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins are among the other NBA players who remain unvaccinated. Meanwhile, the WNBA recently announced that 99% of its players have been vaccinated for the Coronavirus.

Protect your family by being vaccinated.