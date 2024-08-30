Leah Remini and Husband Angelo Pagán to Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage | www.lovebscott.com

Leah Remini and her husband, Angelo Pagán, have decided to divorce after 21 years of marriage.

via Page Six:

“Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce,” the “Kings of Queens” alum and the actor announced in a joint Instagram post Thursday.

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us.”

Remini, 54, and Pagán, 56, decided to pull the plug on their marriage after outgrowing their respective roles to each other.

“We both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore,” they continued.

“After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today.”

Despite being optimistic about their divorce, the former couple admitted they are “sad” to navigate their future no longer being husband and wife.

“We’ve been best friends for so many years,” they continued. “We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

The pair added, “Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different.”

The estranged couple celebrated their successful marriage and the “many beautiful memories” they created with each other and their 20-year-old daughter, Sofia Bella Pagán, in their lengthy post.

“We’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments — just in a different way,” they wrote.

Remini and Angelo promised to be “transparent” with fans as they journey through “unknown territory,” explaining they want to teach couples in similar situations that divorce does not always mean a failed relationship.

Along with the announcement, the actors shared a throwback photo of themselves when they started dating next to a recent photo of the two together.

The “Second Act” star met Pagán when he was working at the Cuban club El Floridita in Los Angeles in 1996.

Remini recalled crossing paths with Pagán for the first time, referring to it as “love at first sight,” during a 2010 interview with Redbook magazine.

They tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed their daughter a year later.

They had a good run!