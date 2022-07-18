Lawsuit Accuses Chris Brown of Taking $1 Million Payment Despite Canceling on Houston Hurricane Relief Concert [Video]

Chris Brown is facing more legal trouble after he allegedly skipped out on a benefit concert to aid individuals affected by two hurricanes in 2021.

via: Complex

NBC’s Click2Houston reports a Houston businesswoman is suing Brown for canceling his March 19, 2022 performance at her “One Night Only Benefit Concert,” an event organized in an effort to raise funds for Houston and Louisiana-area residents whose homes were damaged by the hurricanes of fall 2021.

LeJuan Bailey, owner and vice president of DML Real Estate Investors and Construction, claims Brown pocketed $1.1 million in performance fees despite canceling shortly before he was set to take the stage.

“I acted in good faith and sponsored this concert out of love and respect for residents in need,” Bailey said in a press conference. “I am appalled that Chris Brown refuses to refund my money for a show he did not appear to after we announced our show and sold tickets.”

Bailey claims Brown acknowledged the wire transfer, but has allegedly refused to reimburse her for the $1.1 million.

“At this point, it is my humble belief that Chris Brown’s actions are parallel to pure theft,” she added. “He has the unmitigated gall to take my money, stand up the residents of Houston, then return to the city to perform on August 17, 2022. My message to Chris Brown: We will not sit back and allow you to disrespect the victims of Hurricane Ida and Nicholas in need.”