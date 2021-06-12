How ‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Meloni Gets His ‘Juicy’ Butt: ‘I’m a Zaddy’ [Photo]

Christopher Meloni has no hesitation in accepting the ever-present adulation from his legion of swooning fans.

via: New York Post

The cake don’t bake itself, honey — and “Law & Order” star Christopher Meloni, 60, has opened up about how he gets that butt that makes Twitter drool.

“This is what happened,” he told Interview magazine in a recently published piece that can’t stop bringing it back to Meloni’s rump. “I’ve been blessed with glutes that have an attractive shape. But I have a trainer, and we’re going through bodybuilding phases, and where everyone kind of caught me was that I’d been preparing for one year in a very high-intensity weight training program that actually focused on legs.

“So I guess you could argue that the glute-peeping public are now reaping the benefits of all that hard work,” he added.

That prize news on his prize asset comes just two months after a photo of Meloni on set in Brooklyn for “Law & Order: Organized Crime” — and what he packed in the trunk — went viral on Twitter.

SVU is filming in park slope this week and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni ? pic.twitter.com/A2fAENk05u — peter hess (@PeterNHess) April 7, 2021

The photo — which showed Meloni with one leg up on what appeared to be a ledge, and the apple bottom popping out — elicited tail-wagging comments such as “Them cakes are rated E for everyone,” and “I just want to fall asleep while resting my head on Chris Meloni’s juicy cakes. Is that too much to ask?”

Sure, he was born that way to a degree, but he also told Interview that he’s semi-gluten-free and played quarterback in high school. It’s also no wonder someone that thick would work as a bouncer at several New York City bars, which he called “the most miserable job I ever had.”

And what has that bodacious bum given him in return? The glorious title of zaddy.

“I’ve been called that a lot, and who am I to argue with it?” he said. “Sure, I’m a zaddy.”

Chris Meloni has been zaddy since he was on “OZ.”