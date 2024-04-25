‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Moving To Peacock For Season 5 | lovebscott.com

It looks like Det. Elliot Stabler will remain on the case… just not at NBC.

via: Deadline

The last NBC drama series whose fate had not been determined, Law & Order: Organized Crime, is finalizing a deal for a 10-episode Season 5 renewal, sources said. As Deadline reported exclusively earlier this month, the Wolf Entertainment series will be relocating from NBC to sibling Peacock, with the new season streaming exclusively on the platform.

The move gives the NBCUniversal streamer an original Dick Wolf drama series to go with the Wolf library and next-day runs of the company’s remaining NBC series, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, which are among the platform’s most viewed titles.

Organized Crime, which follows SVU‘s Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in his return to the NYPD to work on the Organized Crime Task Force, has been an outlier, a departure from the Dick Wolf procedural brand with its darker and serialized storytelling. Possibly as a result, the series has performed below the five other Wolf dramas in linear ratings on NBC while doing well on Peacock.

This is the second series in the Law & Order franchise to transition to another platform after starting on NBC. L&O: Criminal Intent ran on USA Network for four additional seasons after the initial six on NBC.

Series that have enjoyed successful multi-season second chapters as streaming originals following respectable initial broadcast runs include Lucifer (Fox, Netflix) and The Mindy Project (Fox, Hulu).

At NBC, also previously renewed by NBC for next season are freshman dramas Found and The Irrational, with decisions pending on comedies The Night Court, which is expected to be renewed shortly, Lopez vs Lopez and Extended Family.

Organized Crime, whose first four seasons consisted of 8 episodes (S1), 22 (S2-3) and 13 (S4), is executive produced by Dick Wolf, showrunner John Shiban, Paul Cabbad, Meloni, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The cast also includes Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Rick Gonzalez. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with Wolf Entertainment.