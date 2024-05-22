Lauryn Hill Takes Top Spot in Apple Music's 100 Best Albums, Beating 'Thriller,' 'Lemonade' | lovebscott.com

Rankings of music are often contentious, and Apple Music’s compilation of the Top 100 Albums Of All Time is no different. Throughout the last two weeks, the streaming service has gradually unveiled its selection of the greatest albums through both its platform and social media channels.

Apple Music’s list has been a social media lightning rod since launching. Some have taken issue with the lack of Latin, country, jazz and dance albums that have helped shape contemporary music; others took the ranking itself to task for favoring recent albums over older, more foundational ones.

Though it’s not clear who, specifically, made these rankings, nor the number of people who put the list together, the team was given a strict set of guidelines. According to Ebro Darden, who is the Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B for Apple Music, members of the Apple Music team made their picks based on:

* Albums that represented a cultural moment for the artist or genre.

* Albums that were complete thoughts, not just collections of hit songs.

* Albums that thoroughly represent culture in production and lyrics.

* Albums that inspired a generation to want to create more music.

* Albums that represent the BEST in storytelling, musicianship, recording and production.

* Albums that are timeless and reached far beyond the genre categorization.

Voters of the #100Best on @AppleMusic were challenged to not vote for our favorites, but .. * Albums that represented a cultural moment for the artist or genre. * Albums that were complete thoughts, not just collections of hit songs. * Albums that thoroughly represent culture… — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) May 21, 2024

Ms. Lauryn Hill’s seminal 1998 debut “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” earning top honors.

Behind Ms. Hill’s iconic album sit Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” the Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Frank Ocean’s “Blonde,” Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life,” Kendrick Lamar’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” Nirvana’s “Nevermind” and Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” which rounds out the top 10.

In a statement shared via Apple Music, she stated that her surroundings and influences deserve just as much credit as she does in receiving the honor.

“I appreciate the acknowledgement, I really do, but I’d be remiss not to also acknowledge all of the music and artists who informed and inspired me,” she said. “The leaders of community and movements that sparked me, the social dynamics and music scenes, both older and current at the time that intrigued and inspired me to contribute. The educators, both literal and not so literal, and the experiences that shaped me. My parents, my family, my friends, my community, where I come from, who I come from… I wanted that same flame that inspired me to remain, I couldn’t bare to see it lost. I made what I wanted to see and hear exist in the world at the time. I’m grateful that it connected and continues to connect with so many people. Thank you to EVERYONE who was a part of it, to EVERYONE who supported its release and movement around the world, even those who were reluctant at first, because it unleashed an indomitable creative will which again just exemplifies how much love was invested in me. Thank you tons to every careful listener, thank you to every casual listener, and love to all the artists and those who support them fighting the good, courageous, and noble fight of presenting the art you love to a world that desperately needs it.”

Check out the full list below

Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums Complete List

100. Robyn — Body Talk

99. Eagles — Hotel California

98. Travis Scott — Astroworld

97. Rage Against the Machine — Rage Against the Machine

96. Lorde — Pure Heroine

95. Usher — Confessions

94. Burial — Untrue

93. Solange — A Seat at the Table

92. Tyler, The Creator — Flower Boy

91. George Michael — Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1

90. AC/DC — Back in Black

89. Lady Gaga — The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition)

88. Nina Simone — I Put a Spell on You

87. Massive Attack — Blue Lines

86. Mary J. Blige — My Life

85. Kacey Musgraves — Golden Hour

84. Snoop Dogg — Doggystyle

83. Patti Smith — Horses

82. 50 Cent — Get Rich or Die Tryin’

81. Neil Young — After the Gold Rush

80. Eminem — The Marshall Mathers LP

79. Lana Del Rey — Norman Fucking Rockwell

78. Elton John — Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

77. Madonna — Like a Prayer

76. Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

75. Missy Elliott — Supa Dupa Fly

74. Nine Inch Nails — The Downward Spiral

73. Steely Dan — Aja

72. SZA — SOS

71. Kraftwerk — Trans-Europe Express

70. N.W.A — Straight Outta Compton

69. Metallica — Master of Puppets

68. The Strokes — Is This It

67. Portishead — Dummy

66. The Smiths — The Queen Is Dead

65. De La Soul — 3 Feet High and Rising

64. Erykah Badu — Baduizm

63. The Jimi Hendrix Experience — Are You Experienced

62. 2Pac — All Eyez on Me

61. Sade — Love Deluxe

60. The Velvet Underground & Nico — The Velvet Underground & Nico

59. Arctic Monkeys — AM

58. Oasis — (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

57. D’Angelo — Voodoo

56. The Cure — Disintegration

55. Rihanna — ANTI

54. John Coltrane — A Love Supreme

53. The Rolling Stones — Exile on Main St.

52. Guns N’ Roses — Appetite for Destruction

51. Prince — Sign O’ the Times

50. Kate Bush — Hounds of Love

49. U2 — The Joshua Tree

48. Beastie Boys — Paul’s Boutique

47. Drake — Take Care

46. Bob Marley & The Wailers — Exodus

45. Björk — Homogenic

44. Stevie Wonder — Innervisions

43. Talking Heads — Remain in Light

42. Janet Jackson — Control

41. Outkast — Aquemini

40. Aretha Franklin — I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You

39. Nas — Illmatic

38. Carole King — Tapestry

37. Wu-Tang Clan — Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)

36. Beyoncé — Beyoncé

35. The Clash — London Calling

34. Public Enemy — It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

33. Radiohead — Kid A

32. The Notorious B.I.G. — Ready to Die

31. Alanis Morissette — Jagged Little Pill

30. Billie Eilish — When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

29. A Tribe Called Quest — The Low End Theory

28. Pink Floyd — The Dark Side of the Moon

27. Led Zeppelin — Led Zeppelin II

26. Kanye West — My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

25. Miles Davis — Kind of Blue

24. David Bowie — The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

23. Daft Punk — Discovery

22. Bruce Springsteen — Born to Run

21. The Beatles — Revolver

20. The Beach Boys — Pet Sounds

19. Dr. Dre — The Chronic

18. Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

17. Marvin Gaye — What’s Going On

16. Joni Mitchell — Blue

15. Adele — 21

14. Bob Dylan — Highway 61 Revisited

13. Jay-Z — The Blueprint

12. Radiohead — OK Computer

11. Fleetwood Mac — Rumours

10. Beyoncé — Lemonade

9. Nirvana — Nevermind

8. Amy Winehouse — Back to Black

7. Kendrick Lamar — good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version)

6. Stevie Wonder — Songs in the Key of Life

5. Frank Ocean — Blonde

4. Prince & The Revolution — Purple Rain

3. The Beatles — Abbey Road

2. Michael Jackson — Thriller

1. Lauryn Hill — The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill