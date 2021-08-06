  1. Home
Lauryn Hill Addresses Being Late To Concerts In New Joint w/ Nas On ‘Nobody’ [Photos + Video]

August 06, 2021 3:33 PM PST

When a queen speaks, we listen.

via: Hot97

She appears on Nas’ new album, King Disease II, a follow-up to his Grammy-Award winning 2020 King’s Disease.

Lauryn was trending on social media after social media heard her track with Nas called “Nobody.” The “If I Ruled The World” singer addressed people who complain about her always being late. She rapped, “My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix / I’m savin’ souls and y’all complainin’ ’bout my lateness.”

Check out social media reactions:

Nas’s album King’s Disease II boasts features from Eminem, EPMD, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Blxst, YG, Charlie Wilson, and others.

