Lauryn Hill Addresses Being Late To Concerts In New Joint w/ Nas On ‘Nobody’ [Photos + Video]

When a queen speaks, we listen.
via: Hot97
She appears on Nas’ new album, King Disease II, a follow-up to his Grammy-Award winning 2020 King’s Disease.
Lauryn was trending on social media after social media heard her track with Nas called “Nobody.” The “If I Ruled The World” singer addressed people who complain about her always being late. She rapped, “My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix / I’m savin’ souls and y’all complainin’ ’bout my lateness.”
Check out social media reactions:
Nas got Lauryn Hill rapping in 2021…rapping rapping fr……my eyes teary man…
— Derrick X (@DerrickAshimwe) August 6, 2021
NAS & LAURYN HILL COLLAB IN 2021?!!! pic.twitter.com/X0hsWrALPw
— Wow ? (@wowistaken) August 3, 2021
Lauryn Hill rapping on a Nas album in 2021 is EXACTLY as good as you thought it would be…
— Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) August 6, 2021
lauryn hill showed up to the nas album ready to remind everyone there’s a crown on her head
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) August 6, 2021
“Now let me give it to you balanced and with clarity. I don’t need to turn myself into a parody. I don’t do the shit you do for popularity.”
– Ms. Lauryn hill
Always been that Legend. That Icon. That Queen… featured on Nas' "Nobody" ??? #KingsDisease2
— TaiLotus? (@tnycngozi) August 6, 2021
Nas’s album King’s Disease II boasts features from Eminem, EPMD, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Blxst, YG, Charlie Wilson, and others.