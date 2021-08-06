Lauryn Hill Addresses Being Late To Concerts In New Joint w/ Nas On ‘Nobody’ [Photos + Video]

When a queen speaks, we listen.

She appears on Nas’ new album, King Disease II, a follow-up to his Grammy-Award winning 2020 King’s Disease.

Lauryn was trending on social media after social media heard her track with Nas called “Nobody.” The “If I Ruled The World” singer addressed people who complain about her always being late. She rapped, “My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix / I’m savin’ souls and y’all complainin’ ’bout my lateness.”

Lauryn Hill rapping on a Nas album in 2021 is EXACTLY as good as you thought it would be…

lauryn hill showed up to the nas album ready to remind everyone there’s a crown on her head

“Now let me give it to you balanced and with clarity. I don’t need to turn myself into a parody. I don’t do the shit you do for popularity.”

– Ms. Lauryn hill

Always been that Legend. That Icon. That Queen… featured on Nas' "Nobody" ??? #KingsDisease2

