Latto Threatens To Beat Fan's Ass After They Throw Object At Her During Show [Video]

Latto threatens to fight a fan who threw something on stage all while continuing to perform her latest single Put It on Da Floor.

via: HipHopDX

The Georgia rapper was performing her new hit single “Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued)” with Cardi B at Rolling Loud Germany over the weekend, and made sure not to mess up the vibes as she reminded a fan to stop throwing items at her on stage.

“You’ll get your ass beat,” Latto rapped as she danced to her own song. “Throw it again. Throw it again. I’ll beat your ass. Throw it again.”

Check out the clip of Latto at Rolling Loud Germany below:

Latto threatens to "beat fan’s ass" after they throw object at her during show https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/BFoiJt2J1h — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 13, 2023

Latto isn’t the first artist to be pelted with objects on stage in recent months. Drake had to duck for cover during a recent stop on his It’s All A Blur Tour after he was attacked by flying bras, shoes and hats thrown on stage by fans.

Drizzy took a moment to pause his Detroit show and begged the crowd to behave. “Oh shit!” he said. “This not what we wanna see, a big-ass shoe. This what I need you to do, Detroit, this what I need to you do, please, for me. I’m so grateful to be back in this building with you after all this time that we had to sit in the crib, right?

“Please stop throwing bras up here, I can’t — I feel like I’m on clean-up duty tonight… titty clean-up duty. This is crazy.”