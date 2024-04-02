Latto Fills In for Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes on TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’ at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards [Video] | lovebscott.com

Latto might be one of the biggest names from her native Atlanta (although she’ll be the first to get really specific and clarify she’s from Clayton County), but she stands on the shoulders of giants. During her performance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards (hosted by another Atlanta native, Ludacris), Latto acknowledged one of her late forebears with a rendition of Left Eye’s classic verse from TLC’s “Waterfalls” alongside TBoz and Chili.

via: Billboard

As Peso Pluma and GloRilla revealed in their introduction of TLC, they’re the best-selling American girl group of all time. And they played two of their biggest hits for the Dolby Theater crowd, starting with their 1999 four-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “No Scrubs” and wrapping with the 1995 seven-week Hot 100 topper “Waterfalls.”

When “Waterfalls” got to Left Eye’s famous rap verse, T-Boz and Chilli welcomed Latto to the stage to take the reins. The 25-year-old rapper, born in December 1998, wasn’t even alive when “Waterfalls” was released on the blockbuster 1995 album CrazySexyCool.

Since 2002, when Lopes was killed in a car crash in Honduras, the remaining members of TLC decided to move forward as a duo, never replacing the rapper.

In addition to their performance on Monday night’s show, TLC also accepted iHeartRadio Landmark Awards for their impressive run of radio airplay hits over their 30-year career.

Other performers at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards included Justin Timberlake, Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson, Green Day, host Ludacris, Tate McRae and a musical tribute to Cher. Taylor Swift won artist of the year on Monday’s show along with two other prizes, and she sent a video message to her fans for voting her to victory.

Latto performing Left Eye’s verse on Waterfalls in her memory just made my heart smile. ? pic.twitter.com/l4lniAck5V — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) April 2, 2024