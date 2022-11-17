LaTocha Scott Addresses Xscape Dress Drama After Claiming Kandi Burruss Blocks Her On IG [Photos]

One of the ladies from XSCAPE was noticeably different from the other ladies on the blue carpet at BET’s Soul Train Awards.

via: AceShowbiz

Xscape’s appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 13 in Las Vegas caused a stir as member LaTocha Scott stood out with her green MNM Couture gown while the rest of the members were twinning in silver gowns. Addressing the drama, LaTocha wrote a lengthy message on Instagram on Wednesday, November 16.

Sharing her side of the story, LaTocha wrote, “First off, I’d like to apologize to all of the fans. It’s so unfortunate that I have to tell the truth this way. However, in this new space, I won’t be silenced by who has the bigger following.” She continued, “If I don’t say anything I’m dragged, and if I do say something I’m dragged. So here it goes…”

LaTocha explained that she has her own stylist initially because “the group was at odds with the original stylist about being over charged.” She added, “The group as a whole felt a way about it, so when they decided to use him again, I had already made the decision to work with someone else to avoid the confusion. We’ve done 3 shows together that my stylist styled me and the other ladies wore looks by their stylist, which were all in sync just like the performance look from the awards.”

LaTocha, meanwhile, said that she had no idea that Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle a.k.a. Tiny and Tamika Scott decided to go with coordinated looks for the red carpet. She claimed that their stylists “was in contact all week about the performance look, so I don’t see how the same info wasn’t shared for the carpet.”

She then addressed speculations that she purposely wore it to look like the lead singer. “Had any of my ‘sisters’ come to my defense, it wouldn’t have gone this far. Instead, they watched me being dragged on the internet as if I’m the problem or this was done intentionally, which is untrue!!”

In a separate post on Wednesday, LaTocha also explained why she wasn’t part of Xscape’s tour. “The reason I’m not doing the tour is because the promoter the girls are on tour with threatened my husbands life,” she revealed. “The promoter was initially brought to the table by my husband for a few shows. Two of the ladies had COVID on the show dates, so my sister and I performed alone in ATL and the other show we had to pull out of.”

“That’s where the deal went left over a situation that could have been resolved!! The promoter then referenced getting my husband’s ‘head touched’ and me being a widow. Would you have gone on tour with him???? If that was any of their husbands they definitely wouldn’t have done the tour either, which I would have supported!!!! Like I told them and management, I’m available for ANY dates that doesn’t include THAT particular promoter,” she continued.

Concluding her message, LaTocha added, “I choose FAMILY and LOYALTY over Everything, but when my sister chose to disrespect OUR mother on a public platform, I literally couldn’t stomach it, and we haven’t spoken since. I am trusting that God will restore and bring my family back together. This just hurts.”

Prior to this, LaTocha shut down claims that she wore a dress in a different color to stand out, saying that she missed the memo. In response to that, Kandi urged LaTocha to “stop putting out false narratives.” Tiny also appeared to shade LaTocha amid the drama. LaTocha also denied that she blocked Kandi amid the drama, noting that it was the other way around. “I DID NOT,” so she wrote in a comments section underneath a blog post about the matter. “She blocked me. This is what I mean when people report false narratives.”

Looks like #Xscape is having some real issues .. The group is going on tour with just three of the members – Tiny “Tameka” Harris, Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott . Latocha Scott does not appear to be attending tour rehearsals. pic.twitter.com/U7daPEx0k3 — Celebrity Tea Pot (@celebteapot) November 17, 2022