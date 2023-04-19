Larsa Pippen Shades ‘Judgmental’ Tamron Hall After 'Negative' Interview

Larsa Pippen is calling Tamron Hall out for being ‘judgmental’ during her appearance on Tamron’s talk show.

via Page Six:

“She was very negative and judgmental,” Pippen commented on The Shade Room’s Instagram post about Hall defending the February sit-down.

Pippen argued that Hall’s “tone and facial expressions” during their chat about the former’s relationship with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan “indicated she never wanted to have a fair conversation.”

Signing off with her signature shade, the reality star added, “If she Wants to audition for housewives I know somebody.”

When Pippen stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show,” she was asked about the dynamics of her then-new romance with Marcus, 32.

At the time, the jewelry designer seemed annoyed that Hall harped on Marcus being 16 years her junior and pressed her about why she’d date him knowing that his father has beef with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

Michael, 60, and Scottie, 57, famously played together for the Chicago Bulls in the ’80s and ’90s, but the retired basketball stars fell out following claims made by the former in ESPN’s 2020 docuseries “The Last Dance.”

In an interview with E! News earlier this week, Hall, 52, stood by her line of questioning, saying her job is to have “an authentic conversation” with her guest and “not waste the time of the people watching at home.”

She added, “Barbara Walters famously said she never wanted to leave an interview and have someone say, ‘You should’ve asked that.’”

Just as Hall felt justified in her inquiries, so did Larsa in dodging them.

At one point during the pair’s sit-down, the Bravolebrity said she didn’t “really want to talk about” her boyfriend’s family.

“I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine,” Larsa said at the time.

She also argued that age doesn’t “determine” one’s “level of maturity,” pointing out, “I’ve dated guys that were a lot older than me. Scottie is 10 years older than me.”

Tamron was just trying to make sense of Larsa’s mess like the rest of us.