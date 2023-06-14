Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Set the Record Straight for New Podcast [Video]

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are telling all on their surprising romance.

via: KTLA

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship made headlines not just because of their 16-year age gap, but because of their last names.

Larsa is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and Marcus is the son of Pippen’s famous Chicago Bulls teammate and basketball legend, Michael Jordan.

As for the couple, they say their love blossomed from a friendship they established about five years ago, long after the Bulls’ iconic championship reign.

“We first started hanging out, we were literally just friends. I feel like people caught us together and made a big deal out of it,” Larsa explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

When it came to Marcus telling his famous dad about the relationship, he said he was supportive.

“He just says, ‘You’re an adult, live your life and have fun.’ He just wants me to be happy and, obviously, I’m happy with Larissa right now. So he’s fully supportive of it,” Marcus explained.

Larsa also clarified that her current relationship has no ties to her ex.

“I literally wish him nothing but the best. We’re in a great place. I feel like I’ve never ever said anything bad about him nor wish anything bad upon him,” she stated. “We just so happened to fall for each other, (it) has nothing to do with my ex or the other circumstances regarding that.”

When it comes to the couple’s latest business venture, they decided to tell their story on their own terms with a podcast called “Separation Anxiety.”

“I feel like we go through separation anxiety since we’ve been together. We’ve spent so much time together. We love being together, we have so much fun together. So we figured we’d do this podcast to basically share, you know, our lives with everyone set the record straight because I feel like a lot of people don’t know how we got together,” “The Real Housewives of Miami” star said.

“Separation Anxiety” is available wherever you get your podcasts.