Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Break Up (Again) After Nearly 2 Years Together | lovebscott.com

Larsa Pippen says she is “done” with Marcus Jordan — for real this time.

via ET:

The Real Housewives of Miami star has officially ended her relationship with Jordan, her boyfriend of nearly two years. After a brief reconciliation earlier this year, Pippen has decided to move on.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” a source tells ET. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

Despite the split, the source adds that the relationship ended amicably, leaving open the possibility of maintaining a friendship in the future.

“Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her,” the source says.

On Tuesday, Pippen posted a selfie on Instagram with a cryptic message, writing, “Humble enough to know I can lose it all. Confident enough to know I can get it all back.”

This breakup follows speculation last month when rumors surfaced that Pippen and Jordan had taken a break due to unresolved issues in their relationship. However, they quickly reconciled, prompting questions about the authenticity of their romance.

Criticism from Pippen’s Real Housewives of Miami co-stars fueled the fire, with Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton suggesting on iHeartMedia’s Ay Por Favor podcast that the relationship might have been a publicity stunt. They questioned the sincerity of the reconciliation photos, leading Pippen to defend herself against what she deemed “unfortunate” and “incredibly hurtful” comments.

Pippen found Patton’s questioning of the entire relationship particularly painful, given their supposed friendship and knowledge of Pippen and Jordan’s difficulties at the time.

Pippen told ET at the time that there was “no truth to their commentary,” adding, “It is unfortunate that they would criticize a very personal matter that affects me and my family.”

We can’t say we didn’t see this coming…eventually. We wish them both the best