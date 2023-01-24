Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official with Her 'Friend' Marcus Jordan [Photos]

Larsa Pippen went Instagram official with her ‘friend’ Marcus Jordan while holding hands in front of a framed oversized jersey emblazoned with his famous father Michael Jordan’s name and number.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star posted a photo with Michael Jordan’s basketball player son on Monday, making sure it had a permanent spot on her grid.

“Checks over stripes @trophyroomstore,” she captioned the snap of the lovebirds at the Jordan family retail boutique, posing in front of a giant floral arrangement in the shape of Michael’s iconic No. 23 jersey.

While the picture itself professed Larsa’s loyalty to her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s nemesis, the caption did, too — with “checks” referring to Nike (with which the Jordans are affiliated), and “stripes” signifying the shoe retailer’s biggest competition: Adidas.

For the outing, the Bravolebrity, 48, opted for distressed denim mini-shorts, which she paired with a long-sleeved black mesh bodysuit that showed off her curves.

The mother of four completed her look with oversized sunglasses and trainers.

Marcus, for his part, rocked patterned red pants with a black T-shirt, a black baseball cap and black sneakers.

The 32-year-old’s most noticeable accessory, however, was Larsa — as he made sure his arm was around her shoulder and had his hand interlocked with hers.

Prior to the brunette beauty’s latest upload, the former college athlete had only ever appeared via her Instagram Story, which included a screenshot of her phone background: a pic of the pair sharing a smooch.

Despite their limited social media posts about one another, the couple has been spotted out together numerous times since first sparking dating rumors in September 2022.

Most recently, Page Six obtained exclusive photos of the pair packing on the PDA outside a swanky hotel on South Beach.

Though paparazzi have photographed the twosome looking quite cozy on various outings, Larsa has maintained that they are simply pals getting to know each other.

“We’ve been friends for the last couple of years, and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating,” she told us last month. “Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing.”

She added, “So yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family and having fun.”

As for her her shared history with Marcus, Scottie and Michael were longtime teammates back in the 1990s.

However, the NBA legends had a very public falling out due in large part to ESPN’s 2020 docuseries “The Last Dance.”